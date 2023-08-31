Oasis Network (ROSE) currently has a price of €0.080 and is up 3.49% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 116 with a market cap of €403.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €20.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 5B tokens out of a total supply of 10B tokens.
Oasis Network is a cryptocurrency operating with the ROSE token ticker. It is a privacy-focused blockchain platform that prioritizes data confidentiality and secure applications. By utilizing "confidential smart contracts," sensitive information is kept private. The platform also emphasizes performance and scalability through its "para-time" technique, allowing for parallel processing and efficient computation. Overall, Oasis Network offers a secure and high-performance blockchain platform for developers and businesses.
