All assets / Decred

Decred (DCR) Price

USD
USD
EUR
GBP
JPY
$13.16
$0.085 (0.65%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$205.5M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
15.6M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$1.1M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$247.35
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$276.4M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
21M
About Decred

Decred Price Data

Decred (DCR) currently has a price of $13.16 and is up 0.65% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 169 with a market cap of 205.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $1.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 15.6M tokens out of a total supply of 21M tokens.

Decred (DCR) is a cryptocurrency utilizing a hybrid consensus system of proof-of-work and proof-of-stake mechanisms. Developed in 2016 by former Bitcoin developers, Decred emphasizes community-driven decision-making and sustainability. Operating on its own blockchain, DCR allows users to actively participate in network improvements through voting and proposes governance changes. DCR serves as both a medium of exchange and a governance token, empowering holders to vote on proposals and shape the network's future. With a maximum supply of 21 million coins, Decred offers hybrid mining and staking opportunities for enhanced network security and token holder rewards. By involving the community in decision-making, Decred aims to overcome governance and scalability challenges, ensuring a decentralized and sustainable future.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

