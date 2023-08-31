About Ankr Network

Ankr Network (ANKR) currently has a price of $0.024 and is down -1.17% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 151 with a market cap of 237.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $15.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 10B tokens out of a total supply of 10B tokens.

Ankr Network (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency that offers a decentralized and cost-effective infrastructure for web-based applications. By utilizing idle computing resources from network participants, Ankr Network disrupts the cloud computing industry by providing a distributed computing platform. Users can rent out their unused computing power and storage space, while developers can deploy their applications in a cost-effective manner. The blockchain technology ensures secure and efficient services, reducing reliance on centralized cloud providers. ANKR tokens can be earned by running nodes and used to pay for services within the ecosystem, making Ankr Network a potential game-changer in the cloud computing industry.