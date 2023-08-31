Explore the market at a glance: The Block's price pages are here!
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
All assets / Ankr Network

Ankr Network (ANKR) USD Price

USD
USD
EUR
GBP
JPY
$0.026
$0.0016 (6.47%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$259.2M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
10B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$53.2M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$0.21
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$259.2M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
10B
About Ankr Network

Ankr Network Price Data

Ankr Network (ANKR) currently has a price of $0.026 and is up 6.47% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 169 with a market cap of $259.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $53.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 10B tokens out of a total supply of 10B tokens.

Ankr Network (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency that offers a decentralized and cost-effective infrastructure for web-based applications. By utilizing idle computing resources from network participants, Ankr Network disrupts the cloud computing industry by providing a distributed computing platform. Users can rent out their unused computing power and storage space, while developers can deploy their applications in a cost-effective manner. The blockchain technology ensures secure and efficient services, reducing reliance on centralized cloud providers. ANKR tokens can be earned by running nodes and used to pay for services within the ecosystem, making Ankr Network a potential game-changer in the cloud computing industry.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Show more
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$259.2M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
10B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$53.2M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$0.21
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$259.2M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
10B
Other assets
Beldex
Ethereum Name Service
Siacoin
ICON
JasmyCoin
Sushi
Chia
Centrifuge
OKT Chain
See more assets
Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Ankr Network = $0.026 United States Dollar (USD)
Buy ANKR
Other assets
Beldex
Ethereum Name Service
Siacoin
ICON
JasmyCoin
Sushi
Chia
Centrifuge
OKT Chain
See more assets
Learn
What is Polkadot and how does it work? A beginner's guide to DOT
beginner
NOV 23, 2023
What is sharding for blockchains?
beginner
NOV 23, 2023
See More in learn
News
MicroStrategy buys $593.3 million in bitcoin, may raise up to $750 million in new stock sale
Nov 30, 2023, 13:11PM EST
Crypto unicorn Candy Digital converts thousands of baseball lovers into web3 collectors
Nov 30, 2023, 13:11PM EST
Dragonfly-backed project rolls out structured product to enhance Lido yield
Nov 30, 2023, 13:11PM EST
Bitcoin long futures open interest held by asset managers hits all-time high
Nov 30, 2023, 13:11PM EST
November saw $343 million lost to crypto hacks and fraud cases: Immunefi
Nov 30, 2023, 13:11PM EST
Web3 startup Bastion names former a16z and Kraken Chief of Staff Caroline Friedman as COO
Nov 30, 2023, 13:11PM EST
See more news
websights