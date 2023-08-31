About Holo

Holo (HOT) currently has a price of £0.0012 and is down -1.14% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 163 with a market cap of £216.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £5.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 177.6B tokens out of a total supply of 177.6B tokens.

Holo (HOT) is a cryptocurrency project utilizing Holochain technology to create a decentralized hosting platform for dapps. By enabling individual users to share computing resources, they can earn HOT tokens as compensation. Unlike traditional blockchain, Holochain operates with its own chain of validated events and allows for scalability, efficiency, and user autonomy. HOT tokens serve as the currency within the Holo ecosystem to incentivize network hosting and maintenance. With a mission to democratize the internet and prioritize user-centric hosting and data ownership, Holo has gained significant support from the cryptocurrency community.