Ravencoin (RVN) currently has a price of $0.017 and is down -2.65% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 167 with a market cap of 207.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $10.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 11.9B tokens out of a total supply of 11.9B tokens.
Ravencoin (RVN) is a proof-of-work cryptocurrency that was launched in January 2018. It is a fork of Bitcoin, designed with several modifications to enhance its usability for asset transfers. Developers claim that Ravencoin is a peer-to-peer blockchain that enables efficient creation and transfer of assets. Additionally, the project is open-source, allowing for transparency and potential improvements from the community.
