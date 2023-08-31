FLOKI (FLOKI) currently has a price of $0.000031 and is down -6.64% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 125 with a market cap of 308.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $40.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 9.9T tokens out of a total supply of 10T tokens.
FLOKI is a cryptocurrency that operates on blockchain technology and is named after Elon Musk's Shiba Inu dog. It aims to disrupt the traditional financial system by offering a decentralized and transparent platform for users. FLOKI stands out for its community-driven approach, as it rewards token holders with passive income through tokenomics, promoting community engagement and network growth.
