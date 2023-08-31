About STEPN

STEPN Price Data

STEPN (GMT) currently has a price of $0.18 and is down -5.55% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 152 with a market cap of 235.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $51.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.3B tokens out of a total supply of 5.4B tokens.

Stepn, known as GMT, is a decentralized application that merges blockchain technology and fitness. It incentivizes users to stay active by giving them GMT tokens when they reach their exercise goals. This innovative cryptocurrency brings together fitness and decentralized finance, presenting a promising opportunity in the fintech industry.