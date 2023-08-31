STEPN (GMT) currently has a price of €0.24 and is down -3.82% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 137 with a market cap of €330.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €75.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.4B tokens out of a total supply of 5.4B tokens.
Stepn, known as GMT, is a decentralized application that merges blockchain technology and fitness. It incentivizes users to stay active by giving them GMT tokens when they reach their exercise goals. This innovative cryptocurrency brings together fitness and decentralized finance, presenting a promising opportunity in the fintech industry.
