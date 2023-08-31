DeFiChain (DFI) currently has a price of ¥36.54 and is up 1.19% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 200 with a market cap of ¥30B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥479.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 834.2M tokens out of a total supply of 1.2B tokens.
DeFiChain is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the DFI token. It enables users to create and manage financial instruments on a blockchain network, with the token being used for exchange and governance. Built on a modified version of the Bitcoin blockchain, DeFiChain provides high security and decentralization. It focuses on ensuring decentralized finance for Bitcoin holders, offering a range of services without compromising the security and liquidity of the Bitcoin network. The platform also emphasizes privacy, providing optional privacy features for transactions.
Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.