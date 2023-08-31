Kusama (KSM) currently has a price of $23.0098 and is down -1.95% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 168 with a market cap of 206.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $25.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 9M tokens out of a total supply of 10M tokens.
Kusama is a cryptocurrency that functions as a scalable platform for developers to test and deploy new features before they are implemented on Polkadot. It utilizes a consensus algorithm called Nominated Proof-of-Stake to ensure security and efficiency. Kusama supports substrate, which allows developers to build customized blockchains, and hosts regular Parachain Slot Auctions to enhance interoperability.
Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.