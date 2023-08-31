About WEMIX

WEMIX Price Data

WEMIX (WEMIX) currently has a price of $1.26 and is up 0.59% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 103 with a market cap of 407.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $4.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 322.5M tokens out of a total supply of 977M tokens.

WEMIX is a native token in the WEMIX platform, an ecosystem for blockchain-based gaming developed by Wemade Tree, a subsidiary of South Korean company Wemade. The token (ticker: WEMIX) is the primary currency in this ecosystem, supporting games, users, and developers. The platform seamlessly integrates gaming and blockchain technology, offering a range of blockchain games.