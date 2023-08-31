About Audius

Audius (AUDIO) currently has a price of €0.17 and is up 1.57% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 190 with a market cap of €201.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €6.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.2B tokens out of a total supply of 1.2B tokens.

Audius is a decentralized music platform that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. It uses the native token AUDIO and offers direct artist-to-user interaction and fair compensation. This decentralized system ensures artist autonomy and transparent royalty distribution. Audius also emphasizes community engagement, enabling users to share and promote music, benefiting artists. With its user-friendly interface, Audius provides a seamless experience for both artists and listeners, making it a compelling alternative to traditional music streaming platforms.