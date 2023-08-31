About Baby Doge Coin

Baby Doge Coin Price Data

Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) currently has a price of €0.0000000011 and is up 1.82% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 219 with a market cap of €161M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €1.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 146331T tokens out of a total supply of 420000T tokens.

Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on the Binance Smart Chain. It aims to surpass Dogecoin in speed and volume while maintaining a fun and community-friendly atmosphere. The coin is deflationary and offers rewards to holders. It differentiates itself through automatic liquidation, static rewards, and token burn on each transaction. These features ensure stability, incentivize holding, and decrease the supply over time. By focusing on improving transaction speeds and fostering a community-oriented environment, Baby Doge Coin aims to make cryptocurrency more accessible.