All assets / Baby Doge Coin

Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) GBP Price

£0.0000000009
£0.0000000000 (2.65%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
£138.3M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
146331T
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
£1.6M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
£0.00
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
£397M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
420000T
About Baby Doge Coin

Baby Doge Coin Price Data

Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) currently has a price of £0.0000000009 and is up 2.65% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 219 with a market cap of £138.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £1.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 146331T tokens out of a total supply of 420000T tokens.

Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on the Binance Smart Chain. It aims to surpass Dogecoin in speed and volume while maintaining a fun and community-friendly atmosphere. The coin is deflationary and offers rewards to holders. It differentiates itself through automatic liquidation, static rewards, and token burn on each transaction. These features ensure stability, incentivize holding, and decrease the supply over time. By focusing on improving transaction speeds and fostering a community-oriented environment, Baby Doge Coin aims to make cryptocurrency more accessible.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

