ICON (ICX) currently has a price of ¥37.42 and is up 2.52% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 175 with a market cap of ¥36.4B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥1.1B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 973.2M tokens out of a total supply of 986.5M tokens.

ICON is a cryptocurrency token (ICX) that operates on the ICON blockchain platform. It aims to connect different blockchain networks and enable seamless interaction between them by promoting interoperability. Utilizing loopchain technology, ICON facilitates secure and efficient data transfer across various chains. It also emphasizes building a decentralized ecosystem through smart contracts and a robust governance system, empowering individuals and communities to govern their own blockchain networks and participate in decision-making processes. This distinguishes ICON from other cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects.