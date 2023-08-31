JasmyCoin (JASMY) currently has a price of £0.0039 and is up 1.54% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 177 with a market cap of £190.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £14.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 48.4B tokens out of a total supply of 50B tokens.
JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency developed by Tokyo's Jasmy Corporation. It seeks to change the IoT industry by creating a secure and transparent data marketplace that prioritizes individual consent and privacy. By utilizing blockchain technology, the Jasmy platform empowers users to control and monetize the data they generate.
