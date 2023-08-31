About Balancer

Balancer Price Data

Balancer (BAL) currently has a price of $3.42 and is down -3.65% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 211 with a market cap of 150.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $14.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 44M tokens out of a total supply of 60M tokens.

Balancer (BAL) is a DeFi protocol on Ethereum that automatically manages and rebalances portfolios, minimizing risk and maintaining liquidity. Unlike other platforms, Balancer allows for up to eight assets in a liquidity pool, with custom weight ratios. BAL tokens give holders voting power in the protocol's governance, promoting decentralization.