Terra (LUNA) currently has a price of $0.45 and is down -3.33% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 144 with a market cap of 255.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $26.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 567.6M tokens out of a total supply of 1.1B tokens.
Terra (LUNA) is a blockchain protocol that facilitates stable global payments through fiat-pegged stablecoins. These stablecoins are tied to major global currencies and the network primarily targets e-commerce integration to boost adoption through collaborations with online platforms. However, the stablecoins relied on algorithms to maintain their peg, a move that spectacularly backfired, causing a major collapse.
Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.