Terra Price Data

Terra (LUNA) currently has a price of $0.45 and is down -3.33% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 144 with a market cap of 255.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $26.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 567.6M tokens out of a total supply of 1.1B tokens.

Terra (LUNA) is a blockchain protocol that facilitates stable global payments through fiat-pegged stablecoins. These stablecoins are tied to major global currencies and the network primarily targets e-commerce integration to boost adoption through collaborations with online platforms. However, the stablecoins relied on algorithms to maintain their peg, a move that spectacularly backfired, causing a major collapse.