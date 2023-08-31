TomoChain (TOMO) currently has a price of ¥160.15 and is up 2.86% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 304 with a market cap of ¥15.6B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥625M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 97.4M tokens out of a total supply of 100M tokens.
TomoChain (TOMO) is a cryptocurrency that operates on its own blockchain platform, offering a scalable and efficient infrastructure for decentralized applications and token issuance. Using a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, users can earn TOMO by validating transactions and blocks. This network is known for its fast transaction speeds, low fees, and interoperability between different blockchains. As a sought-after blockchain solution, it is important to perform thorough research before getting involved with TOMO or any other cryptocurrency.
