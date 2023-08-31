About Merit Circle

Merit Circle Price Data

Merit Circle (MC) currently has a price of €0.85 and is up 5.078% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 336 with a market cap of €88.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €236.2K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 104.1M tokens out of a total supply of 104.1M tokens.

Merit Circle (MC) is a decentralized blockchain platform that aims to create a competitive gaming and esports ecosystem. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, MC serves as the platform's native token and is essential for transactions, rewards, staking, and community governance. It employs a Play-to-Earn (P2E) model, allowing users to earn MC tokens by participating in games and competitions. Additionally, Merit Circle supports talented esports players by providing financial support and sponsorships through its dapp, aiming to democratize the esports industry globally.