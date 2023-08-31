Unibot (UNIBOT) currently has a price of $39.99 and is down -8.62% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 487 with a market cap of 39.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $20.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1M tokens out of a total supply of 1M tokens.
Unibot is a crypto token tied to a Telegram trading bot. The bot provides services such as scalping crypto trades and can be accessed through the Telegram app. Token holders receive a portion of rewards from trading activities.
