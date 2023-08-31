DAO Maker (DAO) currently has a price of $0.62 and is down -1.83% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 238 with a market cap of 128.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $1.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 207.5M tokens out of a total supply of 277.5M tokens.
DAO Maker is a well-known cryptocurrency that operates on the DAO blockchain platform. It has gained popularity for its unique features and offerings and has attracted a large user base. One of its key features is enabling decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) through smart contracts. It also focuses on community-driven growth and uses a mechanism called DYCO (Dynamic Coin Offering) to ensure fair distribution of tokens and promote early-stage participation.
