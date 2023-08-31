About Moonbeam

Moonbeam Price Data

Moonbeam (GLMR) currently has a price of $0.21 and is down -0.36% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 200 with a market cap of 164.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $9.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 775.1M tokens out of a total supply of 1.1B tokens.

Moonbeam (GLMR) is a cryptocurrency that connects different blockchains and networks through the Polkadot platform. It addresses interoperability issues by providing a unified platform for exchanging digital assets, data, and applications. Moonbeam stands out with its support for multiple programming languages, making it easier for developers to build decentralized applications (dapps). Moreover, Moonbeam prioritizes simplicity and offers fast transaction execution and low fees, making it an attractive choice for users seeking a versatile and user-friendly blockchain solution.