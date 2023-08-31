About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) currently has a price of $0.22 and is down -4.84% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 178 with a market cap of 194.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $15.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 895.1M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Ontology (ONT) is a powerful blockchain platform developed by OnChain. It focuses on digital identity and data exchange protocols, enabling businesses to connect securely and collaborate. With a user-friendly interface, industries can easily build decentralized applications (dapps) without extensive coding knowledge. ONT, the platform's native cryptocurrency, serves as a utility token for consensus, transactions, and network services. Staking ONT generates ONG, another native token, for network governance and resource allocation.