Ontology (ONT) currently has a price of ¥33.061 and is up 1.12% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 204 with a market cap of ¥29.6B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥1B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 896.4M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Ontology (ONT) is a powerful blockchain platform developed by OnChain. It focuses on digital identity and data exchange protocols, enabling businesses to connect securely and collaborate. With a user-friendly interface, industries can easily build decentralized applications (dapps) without extensive coding knowledge. ONT, the platform's native cryptocurrency, serves as a utility token for consensus, transactions, and network services. Staking ONT generates ONG, another native token, for network governance and resource allocation.