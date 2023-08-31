sETH2 (sETH2) currently has a price of €1.9K and is up 1.87% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 237 with a market cap of €142.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €9.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 76K tokens out of a total supply of 76K tokens.
sETH2 is a cryptocurrency token that functions on the Ethereum blockchain as a synthetic version of Ethereum 2.0 (ETH2). It allows users to access the benefits of ETH2 without holding the actual ETH2 tokens. Created through a process of "minting," users can lock up their ETH to receive sETH2. This token is pegged to the value of ETH2 and offers a more liquid and accessible way for investors to participate in the Ethereum 2.0 ecosystem, providing staking rewards and potential yield. It can be traded on various decentralized exchanges and platforms.
