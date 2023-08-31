About WAX

WAX Price Data

WAX (WAXP) currently has a price of $0.061 and is down -2.27% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 170 with a market cap of 204.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 3.4B tokens out of a total supply of 3.8B tokens.

WAX is a decentralized cryptocurrency that operates on the EOS blockchain. It aims to create a user-friendly marketplace for digital assets, eliminating intermediaries and enabling direct peer-to-peer trading globally. WAX ensures authenticity and security through a delegated proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and offers exclusive virtual items through the Genesis Block Member Program. Overall, WAX aims to improve the buying, selling, and trading of digital assets, creating a fair and transparent marketplace for users worldwide.