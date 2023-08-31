WAX (WAXP) currently has a price of $0.062 and is up 2.42% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 197 with a market cap of $208.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $4.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 3.4B tokens out of a total supply of 3.8B tokens.
WAX is a decentralized cryptocurrency that operates on the EOS blockchain. It aims to create a user-friendly marketplace for digital assets, eliminating intermediaries and enabling direct peer-to-peer trading globally. WAX ensures authenticity and security through a delegated proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and offers exclusive virtual items through the Genesis Block Member Program. Overall, WAX aims to improve the buying, selling, and trading of digital assets, creating a fair and transparent marketplace for users worldwide.
Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.