All assets / STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (EURS) Price

USD
USD
EUR
GBP
JPY
$1.063
$0.0072 (0.68%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$131.9M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
124.1M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$1.3M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$1.79
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$131.9M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
124.1M
About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO Price Data

STASIS EURO (EURS) currently has a price of $1.063 and is up 0.68% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 229 with a market cap of 131.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $1.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 124.1M tokens out of a total supply of 124.1M tokens.

Stasis Euro (EURS) is a cryptocurrency token that offers stability and security by serving as a digital representation of the Euro. It operates on the Ethereum blockchain, ensuring transparent transactions, and is backed by a pool of assets consisting of bank deposits and short-term government securities in Euros. EURS focuses on regulatory compliance and has undergone legal and regulatory review by a leading international law firm, providing reassurance to users. Regular proof-of-fund attestations are conducted by a top-tier global accounting firm, ensuring high levels of transparency.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Show more
Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 STASIS EURO = $1.063 United States Dollar (USD)
Buy EURS
