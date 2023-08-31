STASIS EURO (EURS) currently has a price of £0.86 and is down -0.041% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 264 with a market cap of £107.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £1.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 124.1M tokens out of a total supply of 124.1M tokens.
Stasis Euro (EURS) is a cryptocurrency token that offers stability and security by serving as a digital representation of the Euro. It operates on the Ethereum blockchain, ensuring transparent transactions, and is backed by a pool of assets consisting of bank deposits and short-term government securities in Euros. EURS focuses on regulatory compliance and has undergone legal and regulatory review by a leading international law firm, providing reassurance to users. Regular proof-of-fund attestations are conducted by a top-tier global accounting firm, ensuring high levels of transparency.
