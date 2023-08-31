Get the Latest Sam Bankman-Fried Trial Coverage Here
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$169.9M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
456.6M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$2.9M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$1.15
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$414M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1.1B
About Axelar

Axelar Price Data

Axelar (AXL) currently has a price of $0.37 and is up 3.54% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 197 with a market cap of 169.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $2.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 456.6M tokens out of a total supply of 1.1B tokens.

Axelar is a decentralized protocol that creates a universal network connecting various blockchain platforms. It enables seamless communication and interaction between different blockchains, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. The platform's native token, AXL, is used for staking, governance, and fees in the Axelar ecosystem.


