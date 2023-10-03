About Aergo

Aergo Price Data

Aergo (AERGO) currently has a price of $0.14 and is up 5.20% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 370 with a market cap of 63.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $8.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 445M tokens out of a total supply of 500M tokens.

Aergo is a blockchain platform that offers a decentralized infrastructure for creating and deploying applications. The platform's native token, AERGO, enables transactions and access to network services. AERGO is built on both public and private blockchains, providing scalability, transparency, and privacy. It offers smart contract functionality for building various decentralized applications and addresses scalability issues through a hybrid architecture. Aergo also focuses on enterprise adoption by providing tools and services for businesses to leverage blockchain technology securely and seamlessly.