LeverFi (LEVER) currently has a price of $0.0013 and is down -2.78% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 502 with a market cap of 38.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $7.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 28.6B tokens out of a total supply of 35B tokens.

LeverFi is a DeFi protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that offers peer-to-peer lending, margin trading, and a decentralized exchange. Its native token, LEVER, is both used for governance within the platform and serves as a utility token. Users can lend or borrow digital assets, earn interest, pay interest, and trade with leverage. LeverFi aims to enhance the efficiency and accessibility of DeFi through blockchain technology and smart contracts, providing users with full control over their funds, privacy, and ownership of assets.