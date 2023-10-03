About PlatON Network

PlatON Network Price Data

PlatON Network (LAT) currently has a price of $0.0081 and is down -3.33% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 517 with a market cap of 36.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $1.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 4.5B tokens out of a total supply of 10.3B tokens.

PlatON Network is a blockchain infrastructure that provides secure and private computing services for decentralized apps and enterprise users. It supports smart contracts development, ensuring data privacy, high performance, and scalability. The native token, LAT, facilitates transactions and platform access, while also securing the network through staking and consensus mechanisms. With an emphasis on privacy-preserving technologies, PlatON Network enables secure data sharing and computation without exposing sensitive information. It also ensures efficient resource allocation and utilization through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism for network scalability and sustainability.