About Pocket Network

Pocket Network Price Data

Pocket Network (POKT) currently has a price of $0.030 and is down -2.57% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 444 with a market cap of 46.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $421.5K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.5B tokens out of a total supply of 1.6B tokens.

Pocket Network (POKT) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that offers a decentralized infrastructure for the internet and supports Web3 applications. It provides a decentralized solution where developers can access resources from independent node operators, ensuring a resilient and censorship-resistant network. Node operators are incentivized with POKT tokens, which can be staked for passive income and active participation in the network's governance. This unique approach empowers developers and node operators to contribute to the network's security and reliability.