Magic (MAGIC) currently has a price of €0.72 and is up 1.028% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 205 with a market cap of €182.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €43.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 255.7M tokens out of a total supply of 339.6M tokens.

Magic is a token in the Treasure Metaverse. It runs on the Arbitrum Layer 2 network on top of Ethereum. Magic is a currency that's designed to be used across multiple games including Bridgeworld.