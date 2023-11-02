About Magic

Magic Price Data

Magic (MAGIC) currently has a price of ¥115.68 and is up 0.69% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 205 with a market cap of ¥29.5B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥4.9B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 255.7M tokens out of a total supply of 339.6M tokens.

Magic is a token in the Treasure Metaverse. It runs on the Arbitrum Layer 2 network on top of Ethereum. Magic is a currency that's designed to be used across multiple games including Bridgeworld.