Magic (MAGIC) currently has a price of $0.78 and is down -0.82% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 205 with a market cap of $199.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $48M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 255.2M tokens out of a total supply of 339.6M tokens.

Magic is a token in the Treasure Metaverse. It runs on the Arbitrum Layer 2 network on top of Ethereum. Magic is a currency that's designed to be used across multiple games including Bridgeworld.