About IOST

IOST Price Data

IOST (IOST) currently has a price of £0.0072 and is down -0.76% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 225 with a market cap of £134M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £8.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 18.7B tokens out of a total supply of 18.7B tokens.

IOST is a cryptocurrency that provides a secure and scalable platform for building decentralized applications (dapps) and services. It uses proof-of-believability consensus mechanism, has no transaction fees, and implements Efficient Distributed Sharding for increased efficiency. IOST focuses on user adoption and offers tools like the IOST SDK for easy dapp development, along with partnerships to foster innovation and improve platform adoption.