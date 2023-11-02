About Marinade staked SOL

Marinade staked SOL Price Data

Marinade staked SOL (MSOL) currently has a price of $45.74 and is down -7.38% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 151 with a market cap of 237.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $11.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 5.2M tokens out of a total supply of 5.2M tokens.

This is a version of staked Solana used in the Marinade ecosystem. The Marinade protocol is a DeFi protocol on the Solana blockchain.