About crvUSD

crvUSD Price Data

crvUSD (CRVUSD) currently has a price of £0.79 and is up 0.62% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 256 with a market cap of £110.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £16.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 140.1M tokens out of a total supply of 140.1M tokens.

CRVUSD represents the trading symbol for the Curve DAO Token in relation to the US dollar. The token, symbolized as CRV, serves as the core utility token for the Curve Finance platform, a DeFi protocol operating on the Ethereum blockchain. The CRVUSD pairing enables investors and users to monitor the value of the Curve DAO Token in comparison to the US dollar.