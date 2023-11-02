About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD Price Data

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) currently has a price of $0.012 and is down -2.039% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 253 with a market cap of 105.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $8.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 9B tokens out of a total supply of 9.8B tokens.

This is the original version of the Terra USD token that was originally called UST. This token collapsed when the Terra ecosystem fell apart due to its algorithmic mechanism failing under heavy selling pressure.