Bitcoin Avalanche Bridged (BTC.b) (BTC.B) currently has a price of ¥5.6M and is up 0.69% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 259 with a market cap of ¥20.6B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥826.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 3.7K tokens out of a total supply of 3.7K tokens.
Bitcoin Avalanche Bridged (BTC.b) is a cryptocurrency token that utilizes Avalanche blockchain technology. It provides faster and more scalable transactions compared to traditional blockchain networks. Additionally, BTC.b is compatible with other cryptocurrencies and decentralized applications across different blockchain networks, making it unique in the cryptocurrency space.
