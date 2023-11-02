About Bitcoin Avalanche Bridged (BTC.b)

Bitcoin Avalanche Bridged (BTC.b) Price Data

Bitcoin Avalanche Bridged (BTC.b) (BTC.B) currently has a price of $37.7K and is down -0.36% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 257 with a market cap of $139M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $5.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 3.7K tokens out of a total supply of 3.7K tokens.

Bitcoin Avalanche Bridged (BTC.b) is a cryptocurrency token that utilizes Avalanche blockchain technology. It provides faster and more scalable transactions compared to traditional blockchain networks. Additionally, BTC.b is compatible with other cryptocurrencies and decentralized applications across different blockchain networks, making it unique in the cryptocurrency space.