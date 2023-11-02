About Tribe

Tribe Price Data

Tribe (TRIBE) currently has a price of $0.27 and is down -0.16% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 242 with a market cap of 124.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $222.3K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 455M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Tribe (TRIBE) is a token used in the FEI Protocol, a decentralized currency system. TRIBE token holders have voting power to shape the protocol's future by determining upgrades and adjustments needed for smooth operation. It primarily serves as a governance and risk management tool.