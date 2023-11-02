SSV Network (SSV) currently has a price of €21.91 and is down -6.085% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 226 with a market cap of €155.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €21.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 7.1M tokens out of a total supply of 11.1M tokens.
SSV Network (SSV) is a cryptocurrency token built on Ethereum that aims to simplify and secure global transactions by eliminating intermediaries and reducing costs. It operates on a Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm, allowing token holders to contribute to decision-making. SSV prioritizes privacy and security through advanced encryption and cross-chain interoperability with other blockchain networks, making it an attractive choice for individuals and businesses.
Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.