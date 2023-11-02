About BORA

BORA (BORA) currently has a price of $0.14 and is up 3.91% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 225 with a market cap of 134.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $6.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 993.8M tokens out of a total supply of 1.2B tokens.

Bora is a blockchain-based platform aimed at fostering the integration of decentralized applications (dapps), especially within the entertainment and digital content sectors. The Bora platform offers solutions to some common issues in the dapp ecosystem, such as scalability and user accessibility. The native token of the platform, BORA, is utilized for various purposes, including in-app purchases, rewards, and as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. By prioritizing user experience and providing tools for developers, Bora seeks to drive mainstream adoption of blockchain technology in the digital content industry.