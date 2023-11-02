About SKALE

SKALE (SKL) currently has a price of £0.033 and is down -0.51% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 198 with a market cap of £164.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £32.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 5B tokens out of a total supply of 5.2B tokens.

SKALE (SKL) is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. It serves as the native utility token for the SKALE Network, a decentralized, fully permissionless elastic blockchain network. SKALE Network aims to enhance scalability and performance for decentralized applications (dapps) by providing developers with the tools necessary to deploy and run dapps efficiently. The SKL token facilitates the operation of the network by enabling participants to stake, delegate, and access various network resources. As a highly scalable solution, SKALE aims to address the limitations faced by existing blockchain networks and foster wider adoption of decentralized technology.