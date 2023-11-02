About Hive

Hive Price Data

Hive (HIVE) currently has a price of $0.36 and is up 2.19% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 236 with a market cap of 128.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $9.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 371.3M tokens out of a total supply of null tokens.

Hive is a cryptocurrency that improves internet content creation and sharing. It operates on a decentralized blockchain network, empowering users with control over their content and rewarding contributions. Token holders elect witnesses to govern the Hive blockchain, ensuring fairness and transparency. Users earn HIVE tokens for posting and curating content, which can be converted or sold on exchanges. With fast and feeless transactions, Hive is convenient for micropayments and cross-border transactions.